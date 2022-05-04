Friends of Wallisch group will host eclipse event

The Friends of Wallisch will team up with The North Jersey Astronomical Group on May 15 for a night of the Total Lunar Eclipse at the Wallisch Homestead.

The North Jersey Astronomical Group present, “The Total Eclipse of the Moon” for public viewing. A total lunar eclipse occurs when the moon’s orbit takes it directly into the Earth’s shadow.

NJAG members will set up telescopes with cameras where the eclipse will be viewed on a screen. The Partial Phase of the eclipse begins at 10:27 p.m. that evening and progresses until the moon is fully within the earth’s shadow at 11:29 p.m . It will remain fully eclipsed until 12:53 a.m., and during that time the moon will appear as a dim red orb in the sky. Onsite telescopes will show this in finer detail than what can be viewed with the naked eye.

Since the moon is fully eclipsed during that time, the public may be able to see deep sky objects in the sky during that time as well, such as far away galaxies, nebulae and star clusters (an extra treat!)

The event begins 10:30 p.m. on May 15. At mid-eclipse, the moon would be at the highest point in the sky as the site is well paced to view the eclipse. During totality, there is the possibility to have some of the telescopes look at deep sky objects as well as the eclipsed moon.