Friends of Wallisch Homestead to host annual art show

The Friends of Wallisch Homestead is once again hosting its annual Art Show aka WHOA: Wallisch Homestead Original Art. In 2015 The Art Show began in the barn with a few paintings displayed on cloth covered plywood.

Today this 8th annual Friends of Wallisch Homestead show has grown into an anticipated community event.2021 hosted over 50 local artists and 150+ pieces of art on display. FOWH is currently taking registrations for this year’s event. Novice, professional and students are all welcomed to enter their pieces.

Information and instructions can be found on their website at wallischhomestead.org. The deadline for registration is May 7.

The Art Show, which is free to the public will be held Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Sunday May 22, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday evening May 20th is an Artists’ reception open to the Artists and their guests and FOWH members. Membership information can also be found on their website.