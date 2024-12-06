Holiday sing-along opens tonight

The West Milford Players will present “Tis The Season To Sing - A Holiday Sing Along” on Dec. 6-8.

Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Friday Dec. 6 and Saturday Dec. 7 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 at the West Milford Presbyterian Church, 1452 Union Valley Road.

There will be a Holiday Guessing Game on Friday and an Ugly Sweater Contest. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the show Sunday.

Audience members are asked to bring unwrapped toys for the church’s toy drive.

Tickets are $10 and may be purchased online at thewestmilfordplayers.org

For information, call 973-697-4400.