‘Let Us Entertain You’ onstage March 3-5

The West Milford Players will present “Let Us Entertain You: A Collection of Short Plays” on March 3-5.

Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 3; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4; and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5 at the West Milford Presbyterian Church, 1452 Union Valley Road.

Tickets are $15 and may be purchased online at thewestmilfordplayers.org

For information, call 973-697-4400.

The West Milford Players also is holding auditions for “The Jackie Mason Musical,” to be performed in May.

The romantic musical comedy is based on a true story about the comedian as seen through the eyes of his daughter, Sheba Mason.

Video auditions may be submitted to auditions@wmplayers.org by Monday, Feb. 20.

In-person auditions are by appointment only Wednesday, Feb. 22 and Friday, Feb. 24. Sign up online at www.wmplayers.org/auditions