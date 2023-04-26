Passaic County hosts Art in the Park

Passaic County is hosting Art in the Park this weekend in Hawthorne.

The festival is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 30 at Goffle Brook Park.

The free event will feature vendors, live music, art activities, demonstrations, food trucks and a beer garden. In addition, tours of the park and its history will take place throughout the day.

“The Passaic County Board of County Commissioners is proud to support Passaic County’s annual Art in the Park event,” said Commissioner Director Pat Lepore.

“My colleagues and I have prioritized and invested in beautifying our county parks over the last two decades, and this event is a great way for residents to checkout everything our beautiful county parks have to offer whilst enjoying art, activities, live music and food.”

Designed by the Olmsted Brothers firm, Goffle Brook Park is a 103-acre park featuring a brook, picnic areas, playgrounds, a dog park, fitness equipment and multiple athletic fields.

It also is home to the Passaic County Arts Center at the John W. Rea House. The Arts Center will be open during Art in the Park with these exhibits: “Breathe” by Soo Kim, “Everything’s Fine” by Gwenn Seemel, “Calling Me Home” by Michael Wolf, and “New Works,” by Hawthorne residents Elaine Lorenz and Howard Nathenson.

Saturday schedule:

11 a.m.: Walking tour of Goffle Brook Park (meet at park sign next to the baseball field)

11 a.m.: Live music from Machines Never Forget

1 p.m.: Meditation class at the Passaic County Arts Center at the John W. Rea House.

1 p.m.: Walking tour of Goffle Brook Park.

1 p.m.: Live music from the Larry Stevens Band.

2 p.m.: Walking tour of Goffle Brook Park.

2:30 p.m.: Poetry Corner: Rescue Poetix.

3:30 p.m.: Live music from Jalese Ayana.

4 p.m.: Master dance class with drums.

4:30 p.m.: Live music from Najir Austin.

5:30 p.m.: Live music from The Adventure Soundtrack.

Sunday schedule:

11 a.m.: Walking tour of Goffle Brook Park (meet at park sign next to the baseball field).

11 a.m.: Meditation class at the Passaic County Arts Center at the John W. Rea House.

11:30 a.m.: Live music from Andrew Lobby.

Noon: Montclair Art Museum’s Art Truck.

1 p.m.: Walking tour of Goffle Brook Park.

1:30 p.m.: Live music from Bach to Rock.

2 p.m.: Walking tour of Goffle Brook Park.

2 p.m.: Poetry Corner: Talena Queen.

3:30 p.m.: Live music from Anthony Caggiano.

4 p.m.: Master dance class with drums.

For information, go online to https://www.pcartscenter.org/ or call Brian LoPinto at 973-706-6640 ext. 1151.