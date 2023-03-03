Play collection ‘Let Us Entertain You’ opens tonight

The West Milford Players will present “Let Us Entertain You: A Collection of Short Plays” on March 3-5.
Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 3; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4; and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5 at the West Milford Presbyterian Church, 1452 Union Valley Road.
Tickets are $15 and may be purchased online at thewestmilfordplayers.org
For information, call 973-697-4400.
The West Milford Players are casting their next show, “The Jackie Mason Musical,” a musical comedy by the comedian’s daughter that will be directed by her mother.
Show dates are May 5, 6, 7, 12 and 13.
Send video auditions to auditions@wmplayers.org by Saturday, March 4.
For information, go online to https://www.thewestmilfordplayers.org/page2.html