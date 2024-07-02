Summer concerts start Monday

The Friends of the West Milford Township Library will kick off their six-week Outdoor Summer Concert Series on Monday, July 8.

All performances will take place at the Wallisch Homestead, 65 Lincoln Ave., starting at 7 p.m.

Bring lawn chairs. Refreshments will be served.

In case of rain, the program will be canceled.

The schedule:

July 8: The Kootz, playing an eclectic mix of classic rock, pop and blues.

July 15: Jerry Vivino with an all-star jazz and blues band.

July 22: Mixtape Meltdown, playing classic ’80s and ’90s rock.

July 29: Hamersma Trio, playing classical jazz and pop.

Aug. 5: Dan O’Day & Eagle Ridge, playing bluegrass.

Aug. 12: The Alex Kerrsen Trio, a family trio playing jazz with an accordion and more.

The concert series is made possible, in part, by a grant administered by the Passaic County Cultural & Heritage Council from funds granted by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts and by the Friends of the West Milford Township Library.