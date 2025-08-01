UPDATED: Free concert Monday

The Kootz will perform at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 4 in the Friends of the Library’s summer concert series at Wallisch Homestead, 65 Lincoln Ave.

This group of musicians from northern and central New Jersey is dedicated to the preservation, curation and reincarnation of classic rock, vintage pop, rhythm & blues and soul.

Bring a lawn chair. Homemade cookies and lemonade will be served.

In case of rain, the concert will be held in the barn.

Both concerts are free.

The Monday night concerts are sponsored by the Friends group with a grant from the Passaic County Cultural & Heritage Council from funds provided by the New Jersey State Council of the Arts.