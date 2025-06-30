Vivino’s band in concert Monday

The Friends of the West Milford Township Library will host Jerry Vivino’s All Star Jazz and Blues Band at 7 p.m. Monday, July 7 in its Monday Night Concert Series.

The free concert will be at the Wallisch Homestead, 65 Lincoln Ave.

Bring lawn chairs.

The concert will be canceled if it is raining.

Vivino has had a long and successful career as a saxophonist and horn player.

He began playing the clarinet and saxophone as a child and went on to study saxophone at the Manhattan School of Music.

He toured the country with Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons in the late 1970s. After that, he played in many Broadway shows in New York and performed with Joan Rivers, Rodney Dangerfield, Tony Bennett and Ray Charles.

Later, he played with Max Weinberg on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” on NBC.

These concerts are in part made possible by a grant administered by the Passaic County Cultural & Heritage Council from funds granted by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts and the Friends of the West Milford Township Library.