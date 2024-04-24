WM A&E. In brief

Play runs through Sunday at church

The West Milford Players will present the play “It Was a Dark and Stormy Night” through Sunday, April 28.

The dark comedic play by American playwright Tim Kelly is about a number of guests who become trapped in a haunted New England inn.

Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the West Milford Presbyterian Church, 1452 Union Valley Road.

Tickets cost $20 for adults and $18 for senior citizens and students. They may be purchased online at www.thewestmilfordplayers.org

For information, call 973-697-4400.

Some proceeds will be donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aides in memory of Mac McCormick.

Passaic County Film Festival is Saturday

The 20th annual Passaic County Film Festival begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27 at the Public Safety Academy at Passaic County Community College, 300 Oldham Road, Wayne.

The films are 10 minutes or less. The categories are General Short Film, Public Service Announcement, Documentary Short Film, and Music Video and Performance.

They were submitted by high school students, college/university students and independent filmmakers who live, work or attend school in Passaic County.

A Grand Prize will be awarded, and the films of the first-, second- and third-place winners will be posted on the Passaic County Film Commission’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UCK6ZtkO1PNWfNqB66vgflWg

Dance performance Sunday at church

Ballet Magnificat will perform “Scarlet Cord” at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 28 at the Almond Branch Church and Resource Center, 184 Marshall Hill Road.

Ballet Magnificat has spawned Christian dance troupes and schools around the world.

“Scarlet Cord,” written by Jiri Sebastian Voborsky, depicts a drama of two missionaries in the communist Soviet Union

Tickets cost $22 for adults and $12 for children age 12 and younger. They may be purchased online at subsplash.com/thealmondbranch/lb/ev/+7yq9dvq/register

Infants and small children may sit on the lap of an adult for free.