Knights of Columbus hosts ‘One Hot Night!’ on Saturday

The Joseph F. Lamb Knights of Columbus Council #5510 is hosting a Neil Diamond impersonator performance of “One Hot Night!”

The show will be Saturday, June 17 at the St. Thomas the Apostle R.C. Church hall, 5635 Berkshire Valley Road, Milton/Oak Ridge.

Doors open at 6 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $35 a person. That includes the choice of fish or chicken and chips and the show.

Refreshments will be available and this is a BYOB event.

For tickets and information, call Vito at 973-545-2288 or mail checks payable to Knights of Columbus Council #5510, P.O. Box 2624, Oak Ridge, NJ 07438. (Checks also will be collected after Mass.)