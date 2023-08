Readers who identified themselves as Eileen Ricca, Barbara Weronko, Beth Gage, Kris and Deanna Hunter, Deborah Gunderman, Bonnie Hickey, Walter Zuk, Paul Zarrillo, Erin Donnelly, Lisa Monson, Dave Taratino, Susan Zuk, Kathy Ackerly, the Fleming family, Deanna Hunter, Evan Zayat, Sammy Zayat, Mike Dygos and Kathleen Morrison-Schultz knew last week’s photo was the UPS Store on Union Valley Road.