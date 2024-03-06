x
Falcons in semis of state tournament

| 06 Mar 2024 | 12:12
    Jefferson's Kiley Shatzel (15) leaps toward the hoop in the game against Glen Rock on Friday, March 1. The Falcons won, 52-31, to take the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 championship at home. (Photos by George Leroy Hunter)
    Jefferson's Cassidy Ball (1) tosses the ball toward the hoop. She scored 10 points.
    Jefferson's Grace Weihmiller (23) releases the ball during a long-range shot. She scored five points.
    The Jefferson Falcons pose with their trophy after winning the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 final.
    Glen Rock's Mia Vergel de Dios dribbles the ball while covered by Jefferson's Madison Manco.
    A Glen Rock Panther and a Jefferson Falcon reach for the ball during the tip-off to begin the game.
    Jefferson's Kiley Shatzel (15) releases the ball from the free throw line as fans watch. She scored 15 points.
    Jefferson's Cassidy Ball scored 10 points.
    Glen Rock's Emily McKegney scored eight points.
    The Glen Rock Panthers in a huddle before the start of the game.
The Jefferson Township High School girls basketball team will take on Madison in the semifinal round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Group 2 Tournament.

The game is at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 5 at Bloomfield High School.

The winner will compete in the final round at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9 at Rutgers University.

Jefferson (24-4) defeated Glen Rock (20-7), 52-31, to win the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 championship at home Friday, March 1.

This was the third year in a row that the Falcons won that title.

Emily Poulas scored 20 points for Jefferson. Also contributing were Kiley Shatzel, 15 points; Cassidy Ball, 10 points; Grace Weihmiller, five 5 points; and Emma Barone and Madison Manco, one point each.