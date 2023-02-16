Great Backyard Bird Count is Saturday

Residents may take part in the Great Backyard Bird Count on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the New Weis Center for Education, Arts & Recreation.

The center is at 150 Snake Den Road in Ringwood.

• Children in grades 6-9 may take an easy stroll on the property, stop at bird-feeding stations and count the birds they see. Includes discussion of basic field identification and how to use eBird when birding on your own.

The data will be submitted on eBird, where scientists at Cornell University and other researchers will use it to track bird populations. No birding experience necessary.

The program is from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Free but registration required.

Dress appropriately because the program will be held outdoors.

• A similar program from 1 to 2:30 p.m. is for children age 6 to adult.

Also free with registration required. Donations welcome.

Register for programs online at http://www.highlandsnaturefriends.org/home.html

Also Saturday, Joe Blevis, founder of Winding Water Earth Skills, will teach an “Intro to Primitive Fire Making” class from 10 a.m. to 12: 30 p.m.

Here are other events planned in February:

• From mid-February to mid-March, the center will offer 90-minute programs about the process, history and ecology of maple sap and syrup. They include a short hike to learn about winter tree identification, sap ecology and tree biology. Included is a discussion of the history of tree tapping and some of the many things sap is used for.

The group will visit tapped trees to learn how to tap, collect and taste the sap, then see how the evaporator works. Concludes with a blind syrup taste test in the covered pavilion and an option to purchase local organic syrup.

The programs will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18; 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19; 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25; 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26; and 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday, March 5.

For all ages; those younger than 18 must be accompanied by a registered adult.

Cost is $14 per person; free for children younger than 5. Non-refundable; program will be rescheduled if bad weather.

• Goat Yoga from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. For age 13 to adult. Those 18 or younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Eileen Yeager of Totes Goats will lead 40 minutes of vinyasa yoga with time at the end to take photos and pet the goats.

Bring a yoga mat and water source that has a cap.

For information, send email to Totesgoatsnj@aol.com

• Maple Sugaring & Bonfire Social just for adults from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 4. After the maple-sugaring program described above, enjoy a bonfire and hot chocolate at the rustic fire circle.

Cost is $20 per person. For adults only (age 18 and older).