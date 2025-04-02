Jefferson Museum open Sunday

The Jefferson Museum will reopen for the season from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 6.

Admission is free.

The theme for 2025 is “Collections.” Museum members and others will be sharing their personal collections of porcelain dolls, antique cameras, vintage gunne sax dresses, barbershop bottles and cosmetic jars.

These collections will be on display for two months, and a new exhibit of “Collections” will be displayed in June and July. Costumed docents will be on hand.

Miss Elizabeth’s Shoppe, in the original kitchen of the museum, will be open, featuring many new items.

Miss Elizabeth’s Gardens are tagged and open for self-tours.

For information, go online to jeffersontownship.net/360/historicalsociety or send email to Christine Williams, Jefferson Township Historical Society president, at president.jhs@jeffersontownship.net or museum.jhs@jeffersontownship.net