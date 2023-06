The Joseph F. Lamb Council 5510 of the Knights of Columbus of Milton-Oak Ridge will hold a Community Yard Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 10.

The sale will be in the St. Thomas the Apostle Church parking lot, 5635 Berkshire Valley Road, Oak Ridge.

The rain date is June 24.

No admission fee for buyers.

For information, call Dan at 201-370-0339.