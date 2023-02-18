Maple-sugaring activities planned

The New Weis Center for Education, Arts & Recreation will offer several 90-minute programs about the process, history and ecology of maple sap and syrup.

They include a short hike to learn about winter tree identification, sap ecology and tree biology. Included is a discussion of the history of tree tapping and some of the many things sap is used for.

The group will visit tapped trees to learn how to tap, collect and taste the sap, then see how the evaporator works. Concludes with a blind syrup taste test in the covered pavilion and an option to purchase local organic syrup.

The programs will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19; 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25; 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26; and 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday, March 5.

For all ages; those younger than 18 must be accompanied by a registered adult.

Cost is $14 per person; free for children younger than 5. Non-refundable; program will be rescheduled if bad weather.

A Maple Sugaring & Bonfire Social just for adults is planned from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 4. After the maple-sugaring program described above, enjoy a bonfire and hot chocolate at the rustic fire circle.

Cost is $20 per person. For adults only (age 18 and older).

The center is at 150 Snake Den Road in Ringwood.

Register for programs online at http://www.highlandsnaturefriends.org/home.html

Also scheduled is Goat Yoga from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. For age 13 to adult. Those 18 or younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Eileen Yeager of Totes Goats will lead 40 minutes of vinyasa yoga with time at the end to take photos and pet the goats.

Bring a yoga mat and water source that has a cap.

For information, send email to Totesgoatsnj@aol.com