Miners make the playoffs

The Sussex County Miners won the Atlantic Conference East Division and have qualified for the playoffs, which start this week.

It is the minor league baseball team’s first division title while playing in the Frontier League.

Sean Roby Jr. was selected as the 2025 All-Frontier League Team’s third baseman and Dom Johnson as a 2025 All-Frontier League Team outfielder.

The Miners were set to play the Tri-City ValleyCats in a best-of-three wild-card series starting Wednesday, Sept. 3 there.

Game 2 of the series will be played at 7:05 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5 at Skylands Stadium in Augusta. Game 3 if needed also will be played here.

Tickets are $10. They may be purchased online at tickets.sussexcountyminers.com/event/playoff-game-ytmsi1

Winners of the wild-card round will play in the best-of-five conference final series from Sept. 9 through Sept. 12.

Those winners will play in the best-of-five championship series from Sept. 16 through Sept. 21.

The Miners finished the regular season Sunday, Aug. 31 with a record of 53-43, one game ahead of the New York Boulders (52-43).

The Quebec Capitales won the Atlantic Conference North Division - and led the Frontier League as a whole - with a 67-29 record. They were followed by the Tri-City ValleyCats (62-34).

Also in the playoffs are the Capitales, Boulders, Washington Wild Things (54-42) and Lake Erie Crushers (52-42) of the Midwest Conference’s Central Division, and Schaumburg Boomers (58-38) and Gateway Grizzlies (56-40) of the Midwest Conference’s West Division.

The Miners took part in the playoffs in 2023, when they qualified for the wild-card game with a 55-40 record. They lost to the New Jersey Jackals.

The team’s record was 33-62 last year.