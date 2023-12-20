Mountain Creek ski slopes to open Saturday

Although there’s no snow in the forecast, Mountain Creek will open for skiing Saturday, Dec. 23.

The announcement Wednesday, Dec. 20 promised details on hours and trail openings by Friday, Dec. 22.

“Our Mountain Ops Team will be taking advantage of these snow-making temps for the rest of the week,” the resort in Vernon said.

Day tickets and rentals are available online at mountaincreek.com

Mount Peter

The Mount Peter Ski Area in Warwick, N.Y., also is making snow but has not announced its opening day.

”We are making snow and will continue to do so as temperatures permit,” it said Monday, Dec. 18.

Mount Peter has upgraded its pumphouse, allowing for more snow production when needed. Other improvements include an expanded and redesigned Snow Basin Learning Center with a third “carpet lift” conveyor belt that carries new skiers to the top of the beginner hill.

It has doubled the size of its rental shop and is using an online system that allows guests to purchase tickets in advance at mtpeter.com