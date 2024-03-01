St. Patrick’s Day Parades planned

• The sixth annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Blarney Blast is 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 3 in Port Jervis, N.Y. It is hosted by the Port Jervis Tourism Board. The parade line up is on Canal Street. It then will go onto Orange Street, crossing Main Street onto Pike Street/Uptown Business District, making the jughandle by Burger King onto Front Street/Downtown Business District, then travel downtown onto Jersey Avenue, ending at Fowler Street by the Erie Depot.

There will be four performance areas: Upper Pike Street at Orange Square Park (by the cannon), on Lower Pike Street near the firemen’s monument/farmers market (by the large clock), at the intersection of Front and Sussex streets (near Village Pizza at Brother Bruno’s), and at Jersey Avenue, The Promenade (by the Erie Restaurant).

• The 47th Mid-Hudson St. Patrick’s Parade will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 10 in Goshen, N.Y. The parade goes along Main Street. Unateresa Sheahan Gormley, owner of the Sheahan-Gormley School of Irish Dance, will be the grand marshal.

• The annual Sussex County (N.J.) St. Patrick’s Day Parade will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16 in Newton. The parade starts on lower Spring Street and continues on Moran Street, ending at Memory Park. There will be floats, bands, pipes and drums, first-responders, animals and more. The parade is sponsored by the Newton Fire Department.

• The Warwick, N.Y., St. Patrick’s Parade will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday, March 17. Former Town Supervisor Michael Sweeten will be the grand marshal.

• Milford, Pa., will hold its first St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 17. It will featurefloats and performers, including the Black Diamond Pipe Band of Scranton, Penn York Highlanders Bag Pipe Band, and the Hiawatha Horse and Carriage. The grand marshals will be Pat and Ken Corcoran.

The parade will start at 1 p.m. at Memorial Park on Ann Street, then it will travel west down Ann, turn left onto Broad Street, then down Broad, turn right onto East High Street and conclude at St. Patrick’s Church.

• The Ringwood, N.J., St. Patrick’s Day Parade will start at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23. Rain or shine. Staging will be at noon at the TD Bank North access road at 145 Skyline Drive.

The grand marshal is Jack Fehrenback of Ringwood, and the Outstanding Citizen is Christos Stillianessis, who owns the Lakeside Diner in Ringwood. The parade is dedicated to Roger Redner.