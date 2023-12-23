UPDATED: Mountain Creek ski slopes open

Although there’s no snow in the forecast, Mountain Creek opens for skiing Saturday, Dec. 23.

The slopes are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Vernon Peak with top-to-bottom terrain, the resort said.

Five trails - Upper Horizon, Lower Horizon, Cab Ride, Sugar and Progression Area - are open along with three lifts and five features.

Here are the holiday hours:

• Sunday, Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Monday, Dec. 25: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Tuesday, Dec. 26-Saturday, Dec. 30: 9 am. to 9 p.m.

• Sunday, Dec. 31: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Monday, Jan. 1: 9 am. to 9 p.m.

Day tickets and rentals are available online at mountaincreek.com

Mount Peter

The Mount Peter Ski Area in Warwick, N.Y., is making snow but has not announced its opening day.

”We are making snow and will continue to do so as temperatures permit,” it said Monday, Dec. 18.

Mount Peter has upgraded its pumphouse, allowing for more snow production when needed. Other improvements include an expanded and redesigned Snow Basin Learning Center with a third “carpet lift” conveyor belt that carries new skiers to the top of the beginner hill.

It has doubled the size of its rental shop and is using an online system that allows guests to purchase tickets in advance at mtpeter.com