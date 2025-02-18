UPDATED: Route 80 west to be closed tonight

Route 80 westbound is scheduled to be closed at 10 tonight at Exit 34B in Wharton, Morris County, for additional testing of the road as emergency sinkhole repairs continue on Route 80 eastbound, according to the state Department of Transportation (DOT).

The highway will be closed and detoured at Exit 34B until 6 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19. If work is completed early, the road will reopen sooner.

During the closing tonight, drivers on Route 80 westbound will be directed to take Exit 34B to Route 15 North/Jefferson/Sparta, then keep left on Route 15 northbound. They will use the two left lanes at Pondview Drive to make a U-turn onto Route 15 southbound, then stay right to take the ramp to Route 80 westbound.

Drivers on Route 80 eastbound will be directed to take Exit 34 to Route 15/Wharton/Dover/Sparta, then turn left following signs for Wharton. They will turn left onto East Dewey Avenue/CR 642 eastbound, then take another left onto Route 15 northbound and stay right to take the ramp to Route 80 eastbound.

Route 80 westbound also was closed Friday night, Feb. 14 for testing of the road.

During testing Sunday, Feb. 16, another significant void was identified, the DOT said. That location was filled with grout on Monday, Feb. 17.

The DOT said workers will continue testing while developing an appropriate design and repair. “Early indications are that the repair will take a minimum of several weeks.”

Crews are working 24 hours a day to complete repairs.

The DOT also said the New Jersey State Police has begun manually controlling several traffic signals on routes 46, 10 and 15 during rush hour to help ease congestion.