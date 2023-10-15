Alfonso De Rogatis of West Milford, formerly of Newark, passed away Oct. 13, 2023. He was 82.

Born in Newark to the late Germano and Sarah (Mesenger) De Rogatis, he was a retired Essex County corrections officer and served in the National Guard during the Vietnam War.

He was the beloved husband of Dorothy (Tuzzolo) De Rogatis and loving father of Joseph and Gerard De Rogatis. He also is survived by his sister, Lillian Cuozzo; two granddaughters; and five great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his brother, Lawrence.

Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 19 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford, with a prayer service at 5:30 p.m.

Graveside service Friday, Oct. 20 at 11 a.m. at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 225 Ridgedale Ave., East Hanover. Please meet at the cemetery.