Carolyn Gagas

Carolyn May Gagas of West Milford passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

Born in Newark to the late Alfred and Florence (Ambs) Spatt, she had lived in West Milford for the past 44 years.

Carolyn was employed by General Ceramics of Haskell until her retirement in 2006.

Surviving are a step-granddaughter, Jennifer Rhodes, and a great-granddaughter, Emma.

She was predeceased by her husband, Anthony P., and her sisters, Donna Spatta and Ida Schober.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Richards Funeral Home, 4 Newark Pompton Turnpike, Riverdale.