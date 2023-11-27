Charles Morris Jr.

Charles G. Morris Jr. passed away on Sept. 28, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was 78.

He was born in Paterson to Mary (Litter) and Charles G. Morris Sr.

During his younger years, he grew up in Little Falls. He then lived almost his entire life in West Milford on Greenwood Lake in the same home that he helped his parents build for close to 70 years.

He was part of the first graduating class of West Milford High School in 1963. For the earlier years, he attended Butler High School, where he enjoyed playing football.

Charlie continued to play for the WMHS Alumni football league.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the war in Vietnam.

Many knew him from working at his family’s restaurant Pizza Boy/Aiello’s; he often was seen in that big front window tossing pizzas.

He proudly received his college degree from Upsala College and went on to become a computer systems analyst. He started out with NCR, then finished with a career at the Elizabeth Board of Education.

Also, he moonlighted at the West Milford Town Hall and surrounding town municipalities, taking care of the computer systems.

Through the years, he frequented the old Carl’s Diner with friends, family or alone; his nickname there was “briefcase Charlie.”

His greatest joys in life were his family and friends. He loved when everyone was together, the more the merrier.

He enjoyed boating, watching the Yankees, reminiscing about the old times, and a taking us out for a steak dinner or grilling at home.

For years, Charlie took the entire family and his SeaRay boat up to Lake George, N.Y., for an annual August vacation, renting a big house and all were welcome to join us.

The same went for his home on Greenwood Lake; the door was always open. Often Cousin Brucie/101.1 CBS FM would be playing on the radio 24/7 while he was working or playing around the house.

He always had music playing and was humming, especially to Doo-Wop, Elvis and Sinatra.

He was an amazing gentleman, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, friend and co-worker.

He could fix and do most everything. He was the touchstone of our family.

Charlie is survived by his big, loving family and sorely missed: his three children, twin sons Charles G. Morris III (Heather) of Bangor, Pa., Donald Morris (Christina) of Suwannee, Ga., and daughter Danielle Sweezy (Richard) of Pequannock; his 10 grandchildren, Caitlyn Swanson (Jason), Melissa Morris (Michael), Courtney Fenstermaker (Brian), Meghan Thompson (Jim), Trevor Morris, Caroline Morris (Owen), Shaina Sweezy, Brianna Morris, Jacob Morris and Marisa Sweezy; and four great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Zoey and Finn Swanson and Jessica Morris.

He also is survived by his friend/ex-wife, Barbara Nicodemus; his siblings Marianne Aiello and Carolyn Pellegrino; and many dear nieces, nephews, neighbors and dear friends.

He was predeceased by his sister Eileen Benkis.

He loved all of his grand-dogs, especially his furry companion Bear, who brought him great comfort in the end.

A viewing was held at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford, on Oct. 12 with a funeral Mass on Oct. 13 at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, West Parkway, Pompton Plains. A graveside funeral and Honor Guard Detail was Oct. 13 at Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Research Foundation or St. Jude’s Hospital.

Please reach out to his daughter Danielle at rds2003@gmail.com if you would like to contribute to the Charlie Morris Alumni WMHS Football Scholarship for the Class of 2024, awards are presented in the spring.