Elaine Ruth Frederick

Elaine Ruth (Oschetsky) Frederick, of West Milford, NJ, 79, passed away peacefully, with family around her, on June 11, 2022.

Born May 18, 1943, to Arthur and Ruth Oschetsky, Elaine graduated from Wayne Valley H.S. in 1961 and earned her bachelor’s degree in history from William Paterson University in 1965. She married Dennis Frederick on December 4, 1965; they raised their four children in Ringwood, NJ. Elaine was an accomplished organist and an active member of the Community Presbyterian Church, serving as a youth group leader, assisting with vacation Bible School, and supporting other church activities. She was also a devoted pre-school teacher, ending her teaching career at Educare pre-school in Ringwood, where she taught from 1992 to 2016.

Elaine was predeceased by her husband, Dennis. She is survived by her sister, Valerie Oschetsky of Wayne, NJ, as well as her children and their spouses: Dawn (Frederick) Latincsics and Patrick Murphy of Newton, NJ; Debra (Frederick) Brucker and Matthew Brucker of Cape Elizabeth, Maine; Jeffrey and Katie Frederick of Westford, Vermont; Todd and Kelly Frederick of Champlain, New York; and her eight exceptional grandchildren: Mackinley Brucker, Tyler Latincsics, Theodore Brucker, Molly Latincsics, Finnegan Brucker, Sophia Frederick, Declan Frederick, and Jackson Frederick.

To honor Elaine, a celebration of her life will be held on July 30, 2022, at the Community Presbyterian Church in Ringwood, NJ, at 10 a.m. Light refreshments will be served at the church immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Community Presbyterian Church of Ringwood at 145 Carletondale Road in Ringwood, NJ 07456 (communitypc.org).

Arrangements are under the direction of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, Newton, NJ. Online condolences may be offered to the family at smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.