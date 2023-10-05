Ellen Oggenfuss

Ellen Ann Oggenfuss (nee Sixsmith) of Lincoln Park, formerly of West Milford and Hillsdale, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, at Morristown Medical Center. She was 63.

Ellen was born on Dec. 7, 1959, in New York City to William and Claire Sixsmith. She moved to Hillsdale the following year and was raised there along with her sister, Kerrie.

She graduated from Holy Angles Academy in Demarest in 1978 and attended Manhattan College in Riverdale, N.Y.

Ellen was a very social person who had a heart of gold and enjoyed helping people.

She started her first job at Pascack Pharmacy in Hillsdale while in high school.

In 1983, Ellen was drawn to the idea of living on the lake so she moved to West Milford, where she raised her two children and started her 40-year career at Chilton Memorial Hospital. She loved her job as patient coordinator both in the admissions department and in the cancer care center. She also cherished the friendships that were created throughout her time there.

Aside from vacationing in Lake George, her favorite past time was going out and spending time with her friends and family. Whether it was a bingo game, the casino, a baseball game, the beach or just going out for a good meal, even when her health was failing, she always up for a day out and a good conversation.

Ellen was predeceased by her parents, William and Claire Sixsmith of Hillsdale.

She is survived by her children, Kristin Connors and husband Lenny of West Milford and Michael Oggenfuss and wife Lauren of West Milford; grandchildren, Michael and Hazel; sister, Kerrie Tomasiewicz and husband Henry of Park Ridge; and niece, Kaitlyn.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 9 at Richards Funeral Home in West Milford from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Hewitt at 10:30 a.m., followed by a procession to Ascension Cemetery in Airmont, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the American Heart Association or a living tribute may be made by planting a tree at https://shop.alivingtribute.org/products/plant-a-tree-in-honor