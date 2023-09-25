George Reder Jr.

George H. Reder Jr. of West Milford, formerly of Tuckerton and Pompton Plains, died Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in the care of his loving family.

Born in Pompton Plains, George was the son of George and Clara Reder.

He was raised in Lincoln Park, where the Reder family was well-known, with his father working as the town plumbing inspector.

Graduating from Boonton High School, George began working for a bookbinder.

Taking that job was a chance of fate, for he soon fell for his boss’ daughter, Barbara. Knowing she was the woman for him, he sold his beloved 1961 Corvette so he could buy a ring and propose to her. She accepted, and the two were married in 1965.

Barbara and George moved to Pompton Plains in 1971 and there raised three sons: Scott, Ryan and Kenneth. To support his family, George had a long career as a truck driver in the Teamsters Union, working for Entenmann’s, Marcal and others.

George loved vacationing with his family, and trips to Lancaster, Pennsylvania and to the Emerald Isle in North Carolina were very special to the Reder family.

He was truly dedicated to his family and loved cheering on the Mets or watching Nascar with them, even if they didn’t understand his fascination with the sport.

George was blessed with six grandchildren and two step-grandchildren and was a great “Poppy” to them all.

After retiring, George and Barbara enjoyed a decade living in Tuckerton. Being so close to the beach, the rest of the family loved to visit them, and together they spent lots of great days at the Jersey Shore.

After Barbara’s passing in 2015, George moved to West Milford to be closer to his family.

He is lovingly survived by his children, Scott and his wife Chriss, Ryan and his wife Elizabeth, and Kenneth and his wife Michele; his sister, Doris Buske and her husband Hank; his brother, Ed Reder and his wife Christine; as well as his grandchildren, Andrew, Matthew, Noelle, Emily, Carlie and Rilynn and his step-grandchildren, Charlotte and Madeline.

Memorial visitation was Sunday, Sept. 24 with a service held at the funeral home. Cremation will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Seeing Eye of Morristown, 1 Seeing Eye Way, Morristown, NJ 07960 would be greatly appreciated.