Jean Brand, 96, passed away on August 11, 2024, after a short illness. She was born on August 8, 1928, in Paterson, N.J, to Stephen and Belle Noblett. She was a long-time resident of Upper Greenwood Lake (UGL) and West Milford, N.J. Her husband Louis W. Brand predeceased her, as did her grandson Joshua A. Brand.

After high school, she graduated from the Bronx’s Montefiore nursing program as a licensed practicing nurse (LPN); she also attended Orange County Community College. Her career included St. Anthony’s Hospital in Warwick, N.Y., both Orange Farms and Arden Hill Hospital in Goshen, N.Y., and finally private practice with Dr. Tan in Florida, N.Y. She was also a literacy volunteer in northern N.J. In addition to being a devoted grandmother, Jean enjoyed creating teddy bears and fishing in UGL.

She is survived by: her older sister Doris Ford of Spencer, W.Va.; sons Louis of Sunset, S.C., and Larry of Caldwell, N.J., and daughter Susan Meriwether of Bridgewater, Del. In addition to her grandchildren — Meghan Bloomer, Robert Meriwether and Jessica Sparrow-Hood — her legacy includes five great-grandchildren.

The family will conduct a private memorial service.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service — 845-477-8240 or visit zmmemorials.com.