John F. Connelly of Warwick, NY, retired owner of Specialized Movers, Greenwood Lake, NY, entered into rest on Monday, May 2, 2022. He was 72.

The son of the late John Thomas Connelly and Marilyn Fogarty Connelly, he was born on November 29, 1949 in Suffern, NY.

John grew up in Waldwick, NJ, then lived in Blue Lake, Calif., as well as Hewitt, NJ, and Vernon, NJ, before living in Warwick, NY.

He was a Vietnam veteran who served in the United States Marine Corps. After serving his country, he attended college at Humboldt State University in Arcata, Calif. He did social work when he ran a halfway house in Eureka, Calif. John was also a proud member of the American Legion in West Milford, NJ, where he was the commander for some time.

He is survived by his sisters, Nancy Jarvis (Greg) and Tracy Connelly; nieces and nephews, Kyle Connelly (Liz Merrie), Tiffany Connelly, Chelsea Connelly, Jessica Switz (David), and Justin Jarvis (Elizabeth); great-nieces and great-nephews Michael Connelly, Grayson Bello, Luna Connelly, Ella Garcia, Zoey Garcia, Sophia Garcia, Emma Garcia, Kane Switz, Marley Switz, Jordan Jarvis and Zavian Jarvis.

He was predeceased by a nephew, Jonathan Jarvis.

Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 4th at the American Legion Post 289, 177 Lincoln Avenue, West Milford, NJ 07480.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.

