John T. Southard, age 69, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Morristown Medical Center. Born on December 12, 1952, in Franklin to the late Merle and Lois Nutter-Southard(Jennings), John has lived in Sussex County all of his life. He worked as a farmer in his younger years and would tell stories to anyone that listened. He then worked in the shipping and receiving department at Ames Rubber for many years before he retired. Besides his parents, John was predeceased by his sister, Mary and his brothers, Stewart, James and Jeffrey Southard. He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Veronica Lee (Lippincott); his daughter, Jessica Annexstein of Wantage; his brothers, Mike Southard of Sussex, Sam Southard of West Milford, and Merle (Butch) Southard of Middle River, Maryland; his step-children, Carl Flynn, Amanda Maxwell, Charles Flynn and Michael Flynn; his step-grandchildren, Madison, Thomas, Ryan, Ayden, Autumn, Charlotte, and Keirstin; his step-great granddaughter, Lucy; his former wife, Barbara Jennings; and his beloved dog, Oscar. A celebration of John’s life will be held in the near future. Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the funeral home to help defray the funeral expenses. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.