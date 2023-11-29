It is with great sadness that we must announce the passing of Joyce Jenkins, who passed away on Nov. 23, 2023, surrounded by family. She was 74.

Joyce was known by all as a kind and caring woman.

Most recently a resident of St. Augustine, Fla., Joyce spent the majority of her life in New Jersey, where she raised her son David and daughter Emily with husband Dave.

She enjoyed cooking, shopping and entertaining, but, above all, she loved her family and friends.

Her family loved to take trips to the beach and explore shops and restaurants where they would create memories that are now priceless.

Joyce will be remembered as a saint by not only her family but by all who had the blessing of knowing her.

Though we are saddened by her passing, we take comfort in knowing that she is at peace, reunited with those who passed before her: her husband, David Jenkins Sr.; her parents, Thomas and Bertha Anderson; and her sister Carol Schmidhausler.

It is now that we look to those she leaves behind to carry on her memory. Her survivors include her son, David Jenkins III and his wife, Christine; her daughter, Emily Murphy and her husband, Pat; and grandchildren, Maddy and Patrick.

A memorial visitation for Joyce is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to noon, with a service at noon at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Ave., Denville. All are welcome to celebrate the life of this remarkable woman.