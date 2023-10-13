Judith Stansfield

Judith V. Stansfield (nee O’Neil/Tureckie) of West Milford passed away on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. She was 84.

Born in Paterson, she was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend who lived most of her life in Haledon before moving to Brick in 1996.

After her husband passed, she moved to northern New Jersey to be closer to her family.

Judy was a homemaker while her children were school age, then worked at various banks and at the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission and car dealerships as a title clerk.

She and her husband enjoyed family time, cruise travel and trips to Atlantic City.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Henry; and her granddaughter Lindsay Ireland.

She is survived by her loving children, Vallerie Varick and her husband David, Henry R. Stansfield and his wife Anita, and Lisa Noury; her grandchildren Kelly Varick, Michael Stansfield and Ryan Varick; and her in-laws, Lorraine Nash, Marge Stansfield and Richard Stansfield and his wife Linda.

A memorial Mass will be held at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association: https://act.alz.org