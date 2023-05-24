Louis C. Mancuso of West Milford passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023. He was 62.

A resident of West Milford for the past 24 years, Louis was employed as a postal handler in Ridgewood and Glen Rock.

He was the beloved husband of Michele (Ruocco) Mancuso. He also is survived by his daughter, Emily; a brother John and a sister, Andrea, both of Washington Township; and his mother, Carol Ann Mancuso.

He was predeceased by a brother Marc in 1983.

Friends may call at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford, on Friday, May 26 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. A funeral Mass will be at St. Joseph’s Church, 454 Germantown Road, West Milford, at 10:30 a.m. Internment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emily’s Education Fund.