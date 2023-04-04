Patrick W. Flynn of Hewitt passed away April 2, 2023, at the age of 80.

Born in Weehawken, Patrick spent the past 43 years as a resident of Hewitt.

He spent his boyhood years running the streets of West New York. He and his friends would spend their time pulling pranks around the neighborhood. Patrick would tell these tales with great joy, especially how he was fond of taking the hinge pins out of doors. Anyone who knew Patrick surely heard stories from “The Greatest Camping Trip” of all time!

He served in the United States Army and served his country in Vietnam with the 2/12 First Calvary 2nd Infantry Division Air from 1966 to 1967.

Patrick often spoke of his time in Vietnam. His stories were about the weather, the walking or the time a snake slithered across his head while sleeping. He gave the PG version of the war.

Patrick volunteered to be on point in his platoon when the position became available. This was considered the most dangerous position. When asked why he would volunteer for such a position, he would say it was boring in the back! He served in that position for eight months. During that time in country, Patrick was promoted to the rank of staff sergeant, which is something he was very proud of.

Patrick’s biggest regret from his service time was that he “only” had 37 air assaults during his tour. He contracted malaria in Vietnam and his tour was cut short. Patrick often spoke about how he would have gotten another medal for 40 assaults had he not gotten malaria.

Patrick was very proud to be a member of the 1st Calvary Division and went to several reunions over the years. How ya doing Pat? “Oh not too bad for an old guy”.

Patrick was always quick with the wit and always ready with a joke. He loved his children, grandchildren, niece and nephews. He was always asking about how the family was doing and looked forward to the time that everyone would get together.

He enjoyed the family wood-splitting parties that were a big hit. He would enjoy hosting family on his boats on Upper Greenwood Lake for water skiing and the annual fireworks!

Patrick also enjoyed hunting, fishing and shooting at the range. He enjoyed the squirrels that grew plump from all the peanuts he would feed them from his deck!

When times get tough, Patrick would say, “Just put one foot in front of the other and keep going. Just like the Army.”

Patrick was predeceased by his wife, Nancy. He is survived by: his daughters, Kelly Graves and Kerry Metzger and her husband Michael, all from Hewitt; and his granddaughters, Ava, Maggie, Gracie and Sadie.

Visitation will be Wednesday, April 5 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford. A funeral will be Thursday, April 6 at 9:45 a.m. Interment will follow in Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa, at 11 a.m.