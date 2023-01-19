Ralph H. Stalbaum of West Milford passed away on Jan. 17, 2023. He was 76.

Born in Worcester, Mass., he lived in Oakland, N.J., before moving to West Milford 39 years ago.

Ralph was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War and a Purple Heart recipient.

He attended Kansas State University and later graduated from Seton Hall University.

Ralph held a master’s degree in science and mathematics and was a school teacher in the Clifton school system.

He was a proud member and EMT with the West Milford First Aid Squad.

Along with his wife, Lynne, he was a former franchisee of Mailboxes Etc. in West Milford.

He was the beloved husband of Lynne (Doremus) Stalbaum and brother of Rita Kirkpatrick. He also is survived by his stepson, Brian Griffith, and daughter, Kassie. He was predeceased by his son, Scott Stalbaum, and sister Doris Barrier.

Visiting hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford. Burial is private.