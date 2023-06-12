Raymond J. Koharian of West Milford passed away June 9, 2023. He was 88.

Raymond taught elementary school for 30 years in West Milford and Spring Valley, N.Y., retiring in 1990.

A 1952 graduate of Dwight Morrow High School, Englewood, he served in the Army before graduating from Seton Hall University and later from William Paterson College.

He was the beloved husband of Margaret Koharian and loving father of Mark and Jennifer Koharian.

Visiting hours will be Tuesday, June 13 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Richards Funeral Home, West Milford.

A Mass will be held Wednesday, June 14 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Hewitt. Burial will be at St Joseph's Cemetery, Hackensack.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to West Milford Animal Shelter, westmilfordanimalshelter.org, or The Seeing Eye, seeingeye.org.