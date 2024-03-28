Robert H. Stillman, 54

Robert H. Stillman of Hewitt, NJ, passed away unexpectedly on March 22, 2024. He was 54 years old.

Born in Westwood, NJ, on May 30, 1969, he grew up in Haworth, NJ. He was the son of the late W. Robert and Anne (nee Hatfield) Stillman.

Rob was the parts manager at Lexus of Orange County. He worked for Lexus of Ramsey for many years as well. Rob was a former volunteer firefighter with the Upper Greenwood Lake Fire Department. Rob was a proud soldier with the New Jersey National Guard. He was called upon to serve his country with two tours to Iraq, where he received the Bronze Star for his bravery. He was also called upon to assist in Hurricane Katrina, Superstorm Sandy, and many other disasters. With each mission he served his country with immense pride.

Rob is survived by his children Madelyn, Maeve, and William; their mother Marianne Stillman; stepson Seamus; siblings John Stillman of Mahwah, NJ, Lynne Koerner of Mahwah, NJ, and Lyle Carter of Darien, Conn. Rob also leaves behind a loving stepmother and stepfather; step brothers and sister; and many cousins, nieces and nephew, in-laws, co-workers, friends old and new, and fellow service men and women. In essence, Rob was loved by so many and will be missed more than he will ever know.

Memorial service: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at 11 a.m. at by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. Rob’s family would like to invite you for light refreshments at the Upper Greenwood Lake Clubhouse, 435 N. Lakeshore Drive, Hewitt, NJ immediately after the service until 3 p.m. Interment will be private at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a mental health organization of your choice. More important than a donation is to spread awareness of the importance of mental health.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.