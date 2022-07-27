Thomas A. Adamkiewicz, 78, passed away July 20, 2022. Born in Jersey City to the late John and Sophie Adamkiewicz, he’s resided in Hewitt since 1970.

Thomas owned and operated West Milford Taxi and was a member of the Upper Greenwood Lake Ambulance Corps for 15 years. He was the loving husband of Lillian Peselli; beloved father of Charles and wife Carol, of Hewitt, Donna Conklin and Brett, of Oak Ridge, Cindy Feuss and husband Derek, of Fredon; and brother of Gene Adamkiewicz, of Hackensack. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Ashley, Heather and Clover, and four great-grandchildren Gavin, Dana, Samuel and Trina. He was predeceased by his first wife Edna Adamkiewicz, his twin sons Thomas and Robert, his daughter Lori, and his sister Terry Ritter.

Funeral arrangements were under Richards Funeral Home, 14440 Union Valley Road, West Milford.