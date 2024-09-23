Cosmo’s to close Sunday

Cosmo’s Fresh Market has said it will close Sunday, Sept. 29.

The supermarket opened in November 2022 at 1926 Union Valley Road, Hewitt. It is owned by Wilson Narvaez.

The site previously was occupied by Highlands Market for less than two years and before that by A&P Fresh Market, which closed in 2015.

The store is less than 3 miles from ShopRite of West Milford, which has been open for nearly 50 years.

Mayor Michele Dale said in a Facebook post that Cosmo’s chose not to continue operating.

”In fact, the landlord has been proactive in offering support to Cosmo’s as the sales have not been enough to sustain remaining in business,” she said.

Dale pointed out that the township introduced a pilot program for that shopping complex “designed to reduce taxes and attract new businesses to our area.”

Supermarket profit margins are typically low, and the industry has been consolidating in recent years.

In July, Stop & Shop said it will close 32 underperforming grocery stores in the Northeast. Ten of those are in New Jersey, including the one at 130 Skyline Drive, Ringwood.

The Azarian Group, which owns the Fieldstone Park Shopping Center where that Stop & Shop is located, recently said it is negotiating with another occupant who will take over the space when Stop & Shop closes in November.

“While the lease agreement is not entirely finalized, there is a fully executed letter of intent,” it said in a press release.

Azarian plans to begin a renovation of the rest of the shopping center once the new occupant arrives.

“The new occupant for the Stop & Shop space and the renovations to follow will create a more modern, enjoyable shopping experience for the community,” said John Azarian, chief executive of the Azarian Group.