x
2 new Eagle Scouts

| 25 Feb 2025 | 06:50
    Benjamin Grey, a member of Troop 114, has become an Eagle Scout. (Photos provided)
    Lucien Barca, a member of Troop 114, has become an Eagle Scout. Eagle is Scouting’s highest rank and is earned by only 2 percent of all Scouts.
