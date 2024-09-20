3-day town-wide garage sale under way

The eighth annual town-wide garage sale will be Friday, Sept. 20 through Sunday, Sept. 22.

Sale hours are between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Every year, West Milford allows residents to hold garage sales for one weekend without a permit or township-approved signs.

A list of sales is available on the township website at www.westmilford.org beginning Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Township signs are available for $1 each.

For information, call the municipal clerk’s office at 973-728-2702. Calls will be answered and/or returned from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday only.