All-District Arts Festival is Thursday

The West Milford Township School District’s 11th annual All-District Arts Festival will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 27 at West Milford High School, 16 Nosenzo Pond Road.

Last year, the event included displays of artwork by students in grades K-12 as well as performances by students in choir, band, color guard and theater arts.

From 5 to 7 p.m. in the high school cafeteria, students will offer “Empty Bowls,” part of an international project to fight hunger.

Soup will be served in ceramic bowls for guests to take home as a reminder of all the empty bowls in the world.

The cost of “Empty Bowls” is $15. For information, send email to cindy.gallaugher@wmtps.org