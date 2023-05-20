Art show today, Sunday at Wallisch Homestead

The ninth annual Wallisch Homestead Original Art Show and Sale will be this weekend in the barn at the Wallisch Homestead, 65 Lincoln Ave.

The show is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21.

A private artist’s reception begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 19. It is open only to artists, their guests and members of the Friends of Wallisch Homestead.

The show will feature work of professional, amateur and student artists, photographers and sculptors.

A group of judges will select the winners in each category. There will be a special Wallisch Homestead Award for best piece depicting the Wallisch Homestead.