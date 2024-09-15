Auditions for Holiday Singalong start Monday

The West Milford Players will hold auditions for “Tis the Season to Sing,” its holiday singalong, from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16 and Wednesday, Sept. 18 and from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 21 on the second floor of the West Milford Public Library, 1470 Union Valley Road.

Auditions are open to adults and children older than 12.

Prepare your favorite holiday song for the audition to be sung with a prerecorded track or a cappella.

The performances are Dec. 6-8.

For information or to schedule an audition, send email to WMPholidaysingalong@gmail.com

Video submissions also will be accepted.