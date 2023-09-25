Band competition will be Saturday

The West Milford High School band will host the second edition of the Highlander Marching Classic competition Saturday, Sept. 30.

The marching band competition is part of the USBands circuit, one of the largest national circuits.

Scheduled to compete are bands from Passaic Valley Regional, Vernon, Lenape Valley, Pequannock, Port Chester and Bergenfield.

The event will begin at 2:50 p.m. on McCormack Field behind Macopin Middle School, 70 Highlander Drive. The gates will open at 1 p.m.

Parking will be available at the high school, 67 Highlander Drive, and Westbrook Elementary School, 50 Nosenzo Pond Road. Handicapped parking will be provided next to the field.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children and senior citizens, and free to children age 5 and younger. Tickets will be sold at the gate.

The West Milford Band Parents Association also hosts annual bagpipe Tattoo, jazz competitions, and indoor color guard and percussion competition programs.