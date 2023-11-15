Blood drive Sunday at Apshawa firehouse

A blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19 at the Apshawa Volunteer Fire Company, 666 Macopin Road.

Donations are critical to the blood supply as the holiday season draws near because blood donations often decline then. Donors of all blood types are urged to give, especially type O blood donors and those giving platelets.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the holiday move “Elf,” people who donate blood, platelets or plasma to the Red Cross between Nov. 10 and 30 will receive officially licensed “Elf” and Red Cross socks while supplies last.

For information, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).