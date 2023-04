The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering a boating safety course from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at the Upper Greenwood Lake Clubhouse.

The course is open to those age 13 and older.

Pizza and drinks will be provided.

The cost is $70.

Reservations are required. Send email to uglpoaactivites@gmail.com with Boat Safety in the subject line. Payment is due the morning of the course.