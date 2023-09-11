Book sale starts Friday at Wallisch Homestead

The Friends of the West Milford Township Library will hold their annual book sale Sept. 15-17 at the Wallisch Homestead barn, 65 Lincoln Ave.

The sale will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 and Saturday, Sept. 16 and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17.

Books will be arranged by categories, including fiction, nonfiction, do-it-yourself, parenting, cookbooks and more. There will be a large selection of children’s books.

A scavenger hunt for children will be held each day of the sale.

On Saturday, Sept. 16, the West Milford Lions Club will provide hot dogs and Scout Troop 44G/Crew 44 will be selling freshly popped popcorn and water.

Troop 96519 and the Girl Scouts troop led by Jennifer Bolduc will bring games and crafts for the children of all ages.

Residents may bring bags or buy a Friends of the Library tote.

Cash, checks and PayPal are accepted.

The group is collecting donated books for the sale that are not torn, mildewed, water-stained or dirty.

Books may be dropped off at the West Milford Presbyterian Church garages, 1452 Union Valley Road, at these times:

• 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 7.

• 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays, Sept. 1 and 8.

• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 2 and 9.

For information or if you would like to help with the collection or sale, please call 973-768-9468.