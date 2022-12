Knights of Columbus Council 6139 will host a Breakfast with Santa from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 at 1911 Union Valley Road in Hewitt.

Breakfast includes pancakes, French toast, eggs to order, bacon, sausage, toast, coffee, orange juice and more.

The cost is $5 to $10 cash. Children age 10 and younger eat for free.

All proceeds will go to the Knights’ charitable giving.